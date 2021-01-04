AUS vs IND: James Pattinson out of Sydney Test after injuring himself at home

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of James Pattinson.

Australian pacer James Pattinson has been ruled out of the Australia vs India third Test in Sydney with a bruised ribs. The 30-year-old right-arm fast injured his ribs in a fall at his property and won't be replaced in the squad by Cricket Australia, reported Nine Sports.

With Pattinson out, the remaining Australian bowling options are Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon as the starting quartet while Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson are the reserve option.\

The pacer is the latest addition to Australia's growing list of injury woes with likes of David Warner, Will Pucovski and Cameron Green getting injured earlier in the series. Pucovski and Green are deemed fit to play while Warner is yet to be fully fit for the Sydney Test, which begins from January 7.

Pattinson last played against India in a tour match in the lead-up to the opening Test of the series, picking up three wickets.

Pattinson has taken 81 wickets in his 21 Test appearances for Australia at an average of 26.33 and last featured in a Test for Australia against New Zealand last January.