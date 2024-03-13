'He had a feeling': James Anderson recalls conversation with Kuldeep Yadav before Test milestone

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson removes Kuldeep Yadav to reach 700 Test wickets.

James Anderson has revealed that India's premier left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav "had a feeling" that he was going to be the former's 700 Test victim.

While speaking on the BBC Tailenders podcast, Anderson removed the lid from the intriguing interaction that he had with Kuldeep before getting the better of him on the final day of the Dharamsala Test.

"Kuldeep edged one down to third man for a single," Anderson mentioned. "As he got to the non-striker's end, and as I was walking back to my mark, he said, 'I'm going to be your 700th wicket'. He wasn't saying he was trying to get out, he was just saying he had a feeling. We both laughed at it."

Anderson managed to nick Kuldeep off to bring an end to the wait and became the first-ever pacer in the history of the sport to get to 700 wickets in the red-ball format.

The 41-year-old England pacer bagged just two wickets in the fifth and the final Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala. His other victim was centurion Shubman Gill.

Anderson was able to penetrate Gill's defense and put an end to his 110-run knock.

James Anderson recalls sledging battle with Shubman Gill in Dharamsala Test

England lost the plot in the Dharamsala Test due to a 171-run stand between India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for the second wicket. The Indian duo wore the English attack down and aggregated runs in a free-flowing manner.

With both batters marching along in tandem, Anderson decided to sledge Gill to break his concentration and succeeded in doing so.

"I said something to him like, 'Do you get any runs outside India?' and he said, 'It's time to retire'," Anderson said. "Then two balls later, I got him out."