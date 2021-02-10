IND vs ENG: Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake in awe of Virat Kohli's no-excuse captaincy

Image Source : BCCI File photo of Virat Kohli.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been enduring somewhat difficult days as captain with fans and experts alike breathing down his neck to let go the captaincy for someone like Ajinkya Rahane or Rohit Sharma. And the fact that Kohli has lost the last four Tests where he led India, including Tuesday's embarrassing 227-run loss to England in Chennai, the claims have become more fervent than ever.

However, there has been enough support for Kohli to continue as the captain and two-time Olympic gold medallist and Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake shared a video in awe of Kohli's captaincy saying he doesn't look for excuses.

"What I really love about Team India is that Virat Kohli doesn't find any excuses. That's what I really love about his captaincy, he took the blame for everything. He said the bowlers didn't find the right areas, the batsmen were not as consistent. He said 'we got to go back to the drawing board and come back'. And that's what I love about Virat Kohli and his captaincy," Blake said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

He further spoke about his newly-found admiration for Indian batting prodigy Shubman Gill while adding that he is excited to see how Indians react after losing the first Test.

"And also what stood out for me was Shubman Gill, he's a wonderful batsman. Ofcourse, Rishabh Pant is excellent. Not every time he's going to put on a show but he's excellent for the game of Test cricket. That's why I love Test cricket, it mentally tests you. (Cheteshwar) Pujara in Australia showed that wonderful fight and that's what I love to see.

"Test cricket is absolutely the best. Second Test should be interesting, India was 1-0 down in Australia, they are 1-0 down at their home ground now. The second Test, I'm looking forward to it," Blake said in a video.

The 31-year-old track and field star also praised England captain Joe Root and pacer James Anderson for putting in a match-winning performances in the big win.

"I must say, 'Joe Root well played, England team well played'. Jimmy Anderson as usual... They say you get better with age, it is just a number. And 'Jimmy keep on showing that. Well done Jimmy," he said.