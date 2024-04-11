Jake Fraser-McGurk to make his IPL debut among 3 changes? Predicting Delhi Capitals' likely XI against LSG

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals have not been able to strike a balance with their playing XI in IPL 2024 so far

Delhi Capitals find themselves in sort of a similar situation as Royal Challengers Bengaluru where desperation has begun to creep in, in the 2024 edition of the IPL. With four losses in five matches, the Capitals are at the bottom of the table, however, they haven't played as poorly as the scoreline shows. The Capitals have just failed to hold onto the game after falling behind following some poor passages of play, Anrich Nortje's expensive last overs being the culprit in two games.

The injuries haven't helped Delhi's case with the likes of Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Marsh not fit. The head coach Ricky Ponting hoped that both Mukesh and Kuldeep are fit for the Friday clash but if they are not, the Capitals would have to make a few changes to their line-up. Since the franchise has stuck with Anrich Nortje for a fifth season in a row, they might stay with him for at least one more game. However, if not, his compatriot Lizaad Williams could be a straight swap.

In place of Jhye Richardson, the Capitals could go with an Indian leggie in Praveen Dubey or Kuldeep Yadav if he is fit. Another change could see Jake Fraser-McGurk make his IPL debut as the Capitals need inspiration and in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, he could provide that booster shot with his intent.

The rest of the line-up will remain the same and the most heartening thing from the game against Mumbai Indians was the form of Prithvi Shaw and the excellent touch of Tristan Stubbs. However, on a sticky track in Lucknow, the bowling attack could finally show what it's got.

Delhi Capitals' predicted XI against LSG: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey/Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje/Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed