'It won't be a cakewalk': Indian legend predicts IND vs AUS World Cup final to be 'hell of a match'

India and Australia are all set to have a go at each other in the final of World Cup 2023 on Sunday. The two giants will fight for the ultimate cricket glory after deservingly reaching the summit clash of the tournament. As the world gears up to witness the two fierce rivals taking on each other for the prestigious trophy, cricket pundits are giving their opinions on the showdown clash.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently predicted that India will win the World Cup as they have played outstandingly well. Now, ex-Indian batter and icon Gundappa Viswanath has given his say on the final. Viswanath has predicted that India should beat Australia to lift their third World Cup title but the clash will be a hell of a game.

"Australia's batting is quite good. David Warner and Travis Head can destroy any bowler and with Mitchell Marsh, and (Steve) Smith, if Maxwell comes good, it is a balanced side. So can't say that India can (win). I mean, India should win but you can't take it for granted. It won't be a cakewalk. If Australia gets an inch they won't leave it, that is their hallmark. Till the last ball, they will fight. So, it is going to be one hell of a match," Viswanath told PTI.

India's bowling has edge over Australia: Viswanath

The former batting icon praised the Indian bowling line-up, citing how Mohammed Shami has wreaked havoc in the opposition's batting. "Sometimes when you are not getting a break, Shami comes and straightaway gets you a wicket. Just see how many times he got first-ball wickets. Unfortunately, Hardik (Pandya) got injured and he (Shami) came and grabbed the opportunity

"He (Shami) hits the deck and got some pace. He skids through, that's the beauty of his bowling, so it goes a bit rapidly and surprises the batsmen. Others also, (Jasprit) Bumrah is Bumrah, he has a good repertoire and (Mohammed) Siraj getting better," the 74-year-old added.

Indian bowlers have enjoyed their time in the middle as they have dismantled the batting attacks for fun. Viswanath highlighted that India's attack is better than Australia's. "All in all, our attack is more balanced than Australians, no doubt. Yeah, exactly (India have edge in bowling over Australia). The two spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja) also bowled superbly. For them, it is only (Adam) Zampa. But against India, he (Zampa) might struggle to get wickets," he said.

