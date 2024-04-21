'It was crazy, rules are rules': Faf du Plessis opens up on Virat Kohli's dismissal during KKR vs RCB game

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli's dismissal on a full toss caused a lot of controversy. The former RCB skipper was dismissed on a high full toss that he hit over his waist but was outside the popping crease when he came in contact with the ball. Kohli seemed furious over the third umpire's decision and went back to the dressing room in anger.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who was along with Kohli at the time of the dismissal in the third over of the run-chase, has opened up on his partner's dismissal. "It was crazy, rules are rules. Virat and I thought that the ball was higher than the waist (during Kohli's dismissal). I guess they measured it from the popping crease, one team thinks it's high, the other doesn't. That's how the game goes at times," Faf said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

It's grey area, need more clarity in rules: Reece Topley

Notably, RCB's bowler Reece Topley called the dismissal a grey area and called for more clarity in rules. "Obviously, those measurements are brought in to get rid of a grey area, and then you have something today that no one had thought of," Topley said.

He (Kohli) was obviously out of his crease and the ball was over his hip high, then obviously he was out of his crease down the wicket.

"The measurement was taken with Virat inside the crease so it's a bit of a grey area. Obviously, it's fine margin and would be spoken about in a game where the victory margin is just one run. We are going to be disappointed. There is going to be two different mood, different feelings about that dismissal. It's just a grey area," added Topley.

He added that the RCB camp thinks it is a grey area and there should be more clarity. "I can throw this back to you saying what was your opinion. It's tough. two people can have two different opinions. In our camp, we feel like its a grey area, like uncharted territory, so probably you need more clarifications in the rules," he said.