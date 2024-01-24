It actually happened: Jemimah Rodrigues jams with Sunil Gavaskar on vintage Hindi songs at BCCI Awards - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues sang Hindi songs together at the BCCI awards in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 25

It was a glitzy evening with the who's who of Indian cricket from age-group players to the yesteryear stars of domestic and international cricket - men and women attended the BCCI's annual Naman Awards in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 25. The awards were taking place after a long gap of four years and hence the performances for the last four years were acknowledged and the winners were presented with their awards.

Even the England men's team's coaching staff starring Brendon McCullum and Paul Collingwood were also present ahead of the series opener in the city and attended the event. From Ravi Shastri and Farokh Engineer getting the lifetime achievement awards to Shubman Gill and Deepti Sharma walking away with cricketer of the year award while domestic performances from U16, U-23 to women tournaments were also given their due.

However, the moment of the ceremony came after all the awards had been presented - the performance. Jemimah Rodrigues, who won the ODI cricketer of the year award and also the rockstar of the team took the stage with her guitar alongside the Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar as the duo rewound the clock back jamming on vintage Hindi songs like 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' and 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' amid loud cheers and claps from the audience.

Jemimah couldn't believe her luck that she actually got to share the stage with Jemimah and sang with him. "If someone had told me that one day I’d be singing with Sunil Gavaskar sir on stage I’d say no way! But IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. PS: It was Sunil sir’s idea to sing together on stage. What a legend," Jemimah wrote.