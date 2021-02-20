Ishan Kishan sets Vijay Hazare Trophy on fire with astonishing 94-ball 173

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/BCCI File photo of Ishan Kishan.

With months left for the IPL 2021, Ishan Kishan made his intentions clear of another trailblazer of a season ahead as he warmed up for the cash-rich league with an astonishing 173-run innings in just 94 balls. The left-handed Jharkhand batsman achieved the feat during his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy game against a strong Madhya Pradesh team.

The Mumbai Indians batsman shot 19 fours and 11 sixes in an action-packed knock played at MP's Holker Stadium in Indore.

His innings now stand as the seventh-highest score in the history of the tournament with Kerala batsman Sanju Samson's 129-ball 212 against Goa in 2019 stands tall in the records book. Under-19 star Yashashvi Jaiswal's 203 off 154 against Jharkhand the same year remains second in the list behind Karn Kaushal's 202 against lowly Sikkim is third in the list.

Before that, Ajinkya Rahane held the highest individual score in the competition for 10 years when he scored 187 runs in 142 balls for Mumbai against neighbours Maharashtra in 2008. Fellow Mumbai batsman Wasim Jaffer scored a stunning 178 not out the same season against Baroda.