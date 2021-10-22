Ireland vs Namibia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IRL vs NAM Group B Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/AIJAZ RAHI Ireland vs Namibia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch IRL vs NAM Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Namibia and Ireland are set to lock horns in Match No.11 of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, October 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, started their campaign on a resounding note, beating Netherlands by seven wickets after Curtis Campher’s hat-trick.

Ireland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will start at 03.30 PM.

Ireland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will take place on October 22 (Friday).

You can watch Ireland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

You can watch Ireland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match on the Star Sports network.

Namibia squad Stephan Baard, Zane Green,Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Michau du Preez, Michael Van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock.

Ireland squad Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.