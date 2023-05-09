Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ireland face Bangladesh in Chelmsford

IRE vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score: Bangladesh look for good start against Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland face Tamim Iqbal -led Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series at County Ground Chelmsford. The ODI cricket returns to the venue for the first time in 24 years. The last time an ODI game was held here was way back in 1999 in the ODI World Cup. Also, this was the same ground where Bangladesh played their first ODI World Cup game. The complete series will be played at the County Ground only, so we can expect some thrilling contests.

Bangladesh and Ireland have faced each other 13 times in all ODIs and Bangladesh have an upper hand over Ireland. They have won 9 games as compared to Ireland's 2. The remaining two games were no result. Follow for Latest Updates on the game.

First innings updates:

Ireland have won the toss and they will be bowling first. The Bangladesh openers - Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das are in the middle and Joshua Little starts for Ireland. Little has got Das out in the first over itself. And now the skipper Tamim is gone in the 4th over.

Ireland's Playing XI:

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Graham Hume

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Match Scorecard

Do you know?

This series is thew final one of the ICC Super League 2020- 2023. It holds importance for deciding one final automatic qualifier spot for the ODI World Cup 2023. South Africa would be having fingers crossed as they are currently on 8th with 98 points. Ireland have 68 and if they win all three by good margins, they can pip the Proteas out of that spot. A win gives 10 points and Ireland can reach to 98.

