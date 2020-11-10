Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Final Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Boult removes Stoinis on first ball

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Final Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: MI aim to defend title against DC

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Final Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live on indiatvnews.com. Rohit Sharma 's men are eyeing to win a historic fifth in the league's history, while the Delhi Capitals are rewriting their own, as they've reached a maiden IPL final . The MI look stronger on paper and it has reflected in their performances this season. Mumbai Indians have won all of their three games against the Capitals so far, including the one in Qualifier 1 last week. However, DC made a remarkable comeback in the qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be aiming to defy the odds tonight. Here, you can find full ball-by-ball updates of IPL 2020 Final Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live on indiatvnews.com.

19:38 IST: Bumrah to Dhawan, FOUR! Bumrah goes short and Dhawan barely manages to put the bat. However, the pace is fast enough for ball to race over bowler's head!

19:37 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the second over.

19:34 IST: Boult to Dhawan, FOUR! Trademark flick towards deep square leg and Dhawan goes off the mark in style. Boult is getting swing early on but this one goies rather straight.

19:31 IST: Boult to Stoinis, OUT! WOW! WHAT A START FOR MI! No matter who the opener is, Trent Boult is going to take the wicket in the first over! A short-pitched delivery, and Stoinis plays with the angled bat but nicks it for De Kock. BIG WICKET ON THE FIRST BALL!

19:29 IST: Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan to open for DC. Trent Boult to bowl the first over for MI.

19:25 IST: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019.. 2020? The numbers don't align, but it's 2020. Anything can happen. The action is about to begin in five minutes!

19:17 IST: STAT: Mumbai Indians have batted first in ALL of their victorious IPL finals. The only time they batted second was in 2010, when they lost.

19:13 IST: Rohit: To be really honest I was very confused, so don't mind losing the toss. It is going to be a good track, it doesn't change much. We have to bowl aggressively at the start and then see how it goes. It feels nice to be part of another final. It is going to be a cracker of a game. The past doesn't matter, it is a fresh day, a fresh game and the pressure of this final will be different. But the guys have been in these pressure situations before, they understand the pressure of finals and yes, we have just got to treat this as another game. Hopefully we can execute what we've discussed on the field.

19:11 IST: Iyer: It really worked out pretty well in the last game. When you have a really good total on the board the bowling gets a lot of confidence. We've seen it through the tournament and in a big final runs on the board helps The wicket also looks amazing to bat on. They have been champions through the years and even the way they've been playing this season. We have nothing to lose, we havr to embrace it and have no regrets at the end of it. The team atmosphere is really motivated, we are in a good mood and have to enjoy the day.

19:08 IST: PLAYING XIs

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje

19:07 IST: WATCH: Shreyas Iyer opts to bat after winning the toss.

19:04 IST: Jayant Yadav replaces Rahul Chahar for Mumbai Indians. MI captain Rohit Sharma says it is a "tactical change."

19:03 IST: Delhi Capitals are going with an unchanged XI.

19:00 IST: TOSS UPDATE! Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

18:55 IST: We are only minutes away from the toss. From what the pitch report has suggested, no captain should be too worried if they lose the toss.

18:45 IST: Pitch Report: "This pitch has been good. The whole square has been good. I see a beauty, I am licking my lips. This is the pitch used for that qualifier. There has been a good balance between bat and ball, with the ball coming on nicely. The faster bowlers have enjoyed bowling here. The spinners were in play. You'd bat first on this, but you're not going to be disadvantaged by the toss."

18:39 IST: The last time MI met DC, the lethal pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult set the stage on fire. Will we see another masterclass from the two?

18:23 IST: It was said that IPL was a tournament where seven teams face each other to play Chennai Super Kings in playoffs. However, this season, the MS Dhoni-led CSK finished a meagre seventh, and we saw the rise of two other franchises -- Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore!

18:11 IST: It's the D-day in the Indian Premier League. Four time champions against the maiden finalists!

17:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Final Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. After 56 days of high quality cricket action including global stars, we've finally reached the conclusion. It doesn't get bigger than this -- it's the IPL final!

Brief Preview: Vying for their fifth title, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns with a refurbished Delhi Capitals (DC) in the much-awaited IPL 2020 final at Dubai International Stadium. After over seven weeks of the T20 extravaganza, it has boiled down to this -- the robust defending champions taking on an optimistic Delhi side. While MI already have six appearances in IPL finals, this will be the first time when the world will witness Delhi's presence in the summit clash. [FULL PREVIEW]

