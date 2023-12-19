IPL auction 2024: Rovman Powell becomes first player to go under the hammer, RR pick him for 7.40 Crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rovman Powell and Delhi Capitals.

IPL auction 2024: The auction for the Indian Premier League 2024 is being held outside India for the first time as Dubai hosts the bidding war on December 19. West Indies power-hitter Rovman Powell became the first player to go under the hammer in the auction.

Powell was in demand as soon as his name came into the auction arena. Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders went behind the former Delhi Capitals batter with some keen interest. However, the Royals picked Powell for a sum of INR 7.40 crore. KKR stopped raising the paddle when his fee reached 7.40 crore.

More to follow...

