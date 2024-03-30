IPL 2024 updated points table: Kolkata Knight Riders jump to second spot, three teams remain winless

Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
IPL points table: Virat Kohli's unbeaten 83 resulted in a losing cause for RCB as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the 183-run target with seven wickets and 19 balls remaining in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2024 1:18 IST
Faf du Plessis
Image Source : AP Faf du Plessis against KKR in the IPL game on March 29, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders continued their impressive record against rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a dominant seven-wicket win in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League on Friday, March 29.

A win boosted Kolkata to the second position in the points table with two wins in their two opening games of the 2024 season. In early worries, Faf du Plessis-led RCB remain in the sixth position with two defeats in their opening three matches.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings remain at the top of the points table after beating Gujarat Titans in their second game. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are also enjoying a strong start with two wins in two IPL 2024 games and are placed third in the updated standings after match no.10. 

Three teams Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals remain without a win after ten matches in the new season. Mumbai and Delhi have lost both of their opening two matches while KL Rahul-starrer LSG remain at the bottom of the points table with one defeat in one game.

Teams M W L D Points NRR
CSK 2 2 0 0 4 1.979
KKR 2 2 0 0 4 1.047
RR 2 2 0 0 4 0.800
SRH 2 1 1 0 2 0.675
PBKS 2 1 1 0 2 0.025
RCB 3 1 2 0 2 -0.711
GT 2 1 1 0 2 -1.425
DC 2 0 2 0 0 -0.528
MI 2 0 2 0 0 -0.925
LSG 1 0 1 0 0 -1.000

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli reclaimed the Orange Cap after smashing 83* against Kolkata Knight Riders. The star RCB batter leads SRH's Heinrich Klaasen with 181 runs in three innings this season. CSK's Mustafizur Rahman, who took four wickets in the opener against RCB, holds the Purple Cap with six wickets in two innings in IPL 2024.

