IPL 2024 transfer window: Rules, deadline and all you need to know

Even as the ongoing ODI World Cup in India is entering its final phase of the league stage, updates around the Indian Premier League (IPL) have started to arrive. The franchises are gearing up for the auction that is reportedly likely to take place on December 19 in Dubai. However, there is no official announcement of the same from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Meanwhile, the transfer window, also known as trading window, is open at the moment as the franchises are allowed to pick players from other team. On Friday (November 3), Romario Shepherd became the first player ahead of the 2024 edition to be traded as the five-time Mumbai Indians secured his services for INR 50 lakh from Lucknow Super Giants.

With the auction approaching, a few other teams could be in the hunt for players and we might see trading window being used a lot in the upcoming days. Here's all you need to know about the trading window and its rules:

Trading Window rules:

A player can be traded in IPL in two ways - Franchise offers to sell the player or the franchise expresses interest in player from other team.

Negotiations between two teams should only be related to the fee payable to the player.

No trade will be given a go ahead unless it is approved by IPL governing council.

If more than one franchise is interested in securing the services of a particular player via trade/transfer, the selling franchise has the power to take the final decision.

The player's consent has to be obtained before trading or transferring him to the other team.

Franchises cannot trade 'icon' players

Deadline

IPL 2024 transfer window will close on November 26 which is also the date for the franchises to submit the list of released and retained players. The teams will be allowed to trade/transfer the players until November 26.

