IPL 2024 to have new bouncer rule, Indian pacer says 'a very small change with a huge impact'

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, a new rule will reportedly be implemented in IPL 2024. The 17th season of the Indian cash-rich league is three months away from now and the franchises are gearing up for the new season. The teams are building their armoury for IPL 2024 with an auction on December 19. However, a new rule of two bouncers in an over will be implemented in IPL 2024.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, IPL 2024 will allow the bowlers to bowl two bouncers in an over instead of one. The new rule was recently implemented in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24. Indian pacer Unadkat, who plays for Saurashtra stressed on the importance of the rule, citing the rule is 'a very small change with a huge impact'.

“I do feel two bouncers an over is very much useful, and I feel it's one of those things which gives the bowler an added advantage over batsmen,” Unadkat said as quoted by the website. “Because, for example, if I bowl a slower bouncer… the batsman in the previous case is sure that there's no more bouncer coming. In this case, even if you bowl one slower bouncer in the first half of the over, you can still use one more (in the over). Someone who is weak against bouncers will have to be better at it and then it will give the bowler one more weapon in their armoury. So, I feel it's a very small change with a huge impact and as a bowler I feel it's very important to have that rule,” he added.

Unadkat also highlighted how this rule can help the bowlers in the death overs. “Also in the death overs, you have one more option. So, it was becoming more of yorker-oriented [bowling] in death overs for fast bowlers. Not it can be yorker, slower ball and bouncers because of two bouncers an over. Even if you don't bowl the second bouncer, the batsman still has that expectation that the bowler might bowl the second bouncer,” he added.

