SRH vs CSK: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram shine in Hyderabad's dominant win over Chennai

SRH vs CSK: Shivam Dube continued his red-hot form by smashing 45 off just 24 balls and the veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane contributed crucial 35 runs to help Chennai Super Kings post a 165/5 total while batting first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2024 22:50 IST
Aiden Markram
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Aiden Markram against CSK in the IPL game on April 5, 2024

SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded an easy six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Impressive bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins restricted Chennai to 165 and then quickfire knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram helped Hyderabad to chase the target with 11 balls remaining.

A win helped SRH register their second win of the season and enter the top four in the points table. Chennai Super Kings registered their second consecutive defeat after an impressive start to the IPL 2024 season.

SRH playing XI: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan (substituted by Travis Head).

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube (substituted by Mukesh Chaudhary), Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 19 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Why are IPL matches in Bengaluru under National Green Tribunal scanner?

RR vs RCB pitch report IPL 2024: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play?

More to follow...

