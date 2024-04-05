SRH vs CSK: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram shine in Hyderabad's dominant win over Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Aiden Markram against CSK in the IPL game on April 5, 2024

SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded an easy six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Impressive bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins restricted Chennai to 165 and then quickfire knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram helped Hyderabad to chase the target with 11 balls remaining.

A win helped SRH register their second win of the season and enter the top four in the points table. Chennai Super Kings registered their second consecutive defeat after an impressive start to the IPL 2024 season.

SRH playing XI: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan (substituted by Travis Head).

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube (substituted by Mukesh Chaudhary), Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

