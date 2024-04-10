Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RR vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Light rain in Jaipur likely to delay toss at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Live now

RR vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Light rain in Jaipur likely to delay toss at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals registered an impressive six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game to make it four wins in their opening four games this season.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 18:54 IST
RR vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : X/SHAYANACHARYA RR vs GT IPL 2024 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match 24 Live Coverage, Scorecard and Match Updates

Rajasthan Royals will be looking forward to stretching their unbeaten run in the IPL 2024 when they host inconsistent Gujarat Titans in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League  2024 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. 

The Royal are enjoying a stellar start to the 2024 edition with four wins in their first four games and are the only team to avoid loss so far. Rajasthan defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game by six wickets while chasing a 184-run target with Jos Buttler smashing an unbeaten century.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans were bowled out on just 130 while chasing a 164-run target against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. Shubman Gill-led Gujarat have won just two of their opening five games in the IPL 2024 and are placed in seventh spot in the points table. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :RR vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 10, 2024 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    It's raining in Jaipur

  • Apr 10, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs GT IPL 2024 Weather: It's raining in Jaipur

    There are light drizzles in Jaipur ahead of the toss and the square area is covered at the moment. 

  • Apr 10, 2024 6:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    GT predicted playing XI vs RR

    Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Sharath BR (wk), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande.

  • Apr 10, 2024 6:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR predicted playing XI vs GT

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • Apr 10, 2024 6:36 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Injury concerns

    There are injury concerns in both teams with Gujarat Titans missing David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha. Miller is unlikely to play this game while there is no update on Saha.

    For the Royals, Sandeep Sharma is injured and might not feature in this game. But he is expected to get match fit soon.

  • Apr 10, 2024 6:22 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Head to Head record

    Rajasthan Royals have won only once in five matches against Gujarat Titans who have won four times. 

    The form, however, in IPL 2024 is exactly in contrast. Will Royals make it 4-2 in head to head or GT will be able to assert their dominance? We will get our answers today!

  • Apr 10, 2024 6:07 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live cricket coverage of the mega encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium Today. 

    Rajasthan Royals are enjoying at the top of the points table with four wins in their opening four matches in the IPL 2024 while Gujarat Titans are struggling in the seventh place with three defeats in five games so far.

    Stay tuned here for the live score and timely match updates.

    RR vs GT Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 24th T20 match

    Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

    Date & Time: Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement