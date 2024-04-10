RR vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Light rain in Jaipur likely to delay toss at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : X/SHAYANACHARYA RR vs GT IPL 2024 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match 24 Live Coverage, Scorecard and Match Updates

Rajasthan Royals will be looking forward to stretching their unbeaten run in the IPL 2024 when they host inconsistent Gujarat Titans in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

The Royal are enjoying a stellar start to the 2024 edition with four wins in their first four games and are the only team to avoid loss so far. Rajasthan defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game by six wickets while chasing a 184-run target with Jos Buttler smashing an unbeaten century.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans were bowled out on just 130 while chasing a 164-run target against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. Shubman Gill-led Gujarat have won just two of their opening five games in the IPL 2024 and are placed in seventh spot in the points table.