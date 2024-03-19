RCB Unbox event live streaming: When and where to watch?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to unveil their new name and jersey ahead of IPL 2024 at the unbox event on Tuesday, March 19

After the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will host their annual Unbox event to unveil their jersey ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL. However, it will not just be a jersey unveiling event as RCB are likely to tweak their franchise name, the fans will watch the players train and practice live at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium followed by performances from international and national stars including the likes of Alan Walker, Raghu and Brodha V.

RCB, who won their maiden title with the women clinching it before the men in only their second season, will be even more motivated to replicate what the ladies did. With Virat Kohli back, the RCB squad is full and ready to fire. The bowling attack may be inferior in terms of IPL and international experience and quality, especially the spin department, the batting line-up from No. 1 to No. 6 looks fabulous and destructive and the Bengaluru side will be aiming to get into the playoffs at the least after missing out on top four last year.

When and where to watch RCB unbox event live on streaming in India?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will livestream the unbox event on their app and the website. The event is set to begin at 4 PM IST and the gates at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will open at 3 PM IST for the fans. The fans who want to watch the RCB unbox event from their homes will have to spend INR 99 to see it live on RCB's app and the website. As of now, there is no free streaming option available.

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, Karn Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan