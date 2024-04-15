IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings remain in top three, Mumbai Indians go down

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL CSK defeated MI in match 29 of IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table: The Indian Premier League 2024 saw a super Sunday on April 15 when four teams were in action to keep up with the intense competition in the tournament. The afternoon game saw Kolkata Knight Rides hosting Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens, followed by the 'El Classico' between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the evening.

The Knight Riders handed a drubbing to the Super Giants to register their maiden win over KL Rahul's side in their brief face-off history. Chasing down a score of 162, Phil Salt scored a match-defining 89-run knock from 47 balls to take the hosts home in 15.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. This was KKR's first win over LSG in four meetings.

In the evening game, the Super Kings managed to continue their strong run against MI in recent times as they successfully defended a 206-run total at Wankhede. Led by a bowling masterclass from Matheesha Pathirana, after notable contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni, CSK defeated MI by 20 runs.

The points table saw a few changes to the positions of the players. While the winners of the double-header - CSK and KKR continue to remain where they were before the game, LSG and MI have dropped their places down. Chennai, who were third before the game, continue to remain there and have consolidated their place there. They are a little away from the second-placed KKR.

Notably, KKR's win saw them hold their place in second and they are now closing in on the toppers Rajasthan Royals. LSG were in fourth place before the KKR vs LSG clash and have gone down one more place now. MI were on seventh but they now lose a spot to go on eighth.

Ranking Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR (Net run rate) 1. Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 10 0.767 2. Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 1 8 1.688 3. Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 8 0.726 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 6 0.344 5. Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 6 0.038 6. Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637 7. Punjab Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.218 8. Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 4 -0.234 9. Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 4 -0.975 10. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 2 -1.124

IPL Orange cap and purple cap leaderboard:

In the orange cap leaderboard Virat Kohli continues to remain on the top with 319 rins from six matches. He is closely followed by Riyan Parag with 284 runs in six games. In the purple cap leaderboard Yuzvendra Chahal is still the leader of the pack with 11 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah is second with 10 scalps.

Ranking Players Teams Matches Runs 1. Virat Kohli Bengaluru 6 319 2. Riyan Parag Rajasthan 6 284 3. Sanju Samson Rajasthan 6 264 4. Rohit Sharma Mumbai 6 261 5. Shubman Gill Gujarat 6 255

