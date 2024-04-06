IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs CSK clash; Rajasthan Royals eye top spot in next game against RCB

Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
IPL 2024 points table: Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to the winning ways with a dominant win over Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 season on Friday and also boosted in the updated standings.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2024 0:07 IST
Pat Cummins and Ruturaj Gaikwad
Image Source : SRH/X Pat Cummins and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the IPL 2024 game on April 5, 2024

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad quickly returned to winning ways with a six-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday.

Pat Cummins-led SRH registered their only second win of the season after an inconsistent start to the 2024 season. A win boosted Sunrisers to fifth spot in the updated points table with four points in their four games with an impressive positive net run rate of 0.409.

On the other hand, defending champions Chennai Super Kings remain in third place in the updated points table after two consecutive losses. 

Meanwhile, a much-improved bowling performance helped Hyderabad restrict Chennai to 165/5 while bowling first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Then a fifty from Aiden Markram and 37 off 12 balls from in-form youngster Abhishek Sharma guided Hyderabad to an easy chase with 11 balls remaining.

IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs CSK clash (match 18):

Teams M W L D Points NRR
KKR 3 3 0 0 6 2.518
RR 3 3 0 0 6 1.249
CSK 4 2 2 0 4 0.517
LSG 3 2 1 0 4 0.483
SRH 4 2 2 0 4 0.409
PBKS 4 2 2 0 4 -0.220
GT 4 2 2 0 4 -0.580
RCB 4 1 3 0 2 -0.876
DC 4 1 3 0 2 -1.347
MI 3 0 3 0 0 -1.423

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are facing each other in the next game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals remain unbeaten in the IPL 2024 and a potential win will take them to the top of the points table. 

