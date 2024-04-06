IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs CSK clash; Rajasthan Royals eye top spot in next game against RCB

Follow us on Image Source : SRH/X Pat Cummins and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the IPL 2024 game on April 5, 2024

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad quickly returned to winning ways with a six-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday.

Pat Cummins-led SRH registered their only second win of the season after an inconsistent start to the 2024 season. A win boosted Sunrisers to fifth spot in the updated points table with four points in their four games with an impressive positive net run rate of 0.409.

On the other hand, defending champions Chennai Super Kings remain in third place in the updated points table after two consecutive losses.

Meanwhile, a much-improved bowling performance helped Hyderabad restrict Chennai to 165/5 while bowling first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Then a fifty from Aiden Markram and 37 off 12 balls from in-form youngster Abhishek Sharma guided Hyderabad to an easy chase with 11 balls remaining.

IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs CSK clash (match 18):

Teams M W L D Points NRR KKR 3 3 0 0 6 2.518 RR 3 3 0 0 6 1.249 CSK 4 2 2 0 4 0.517 LSG 3 2 1 0 4 0.483 SRH 4 2 2 0 4 0.409 PBKS 4 2 2 0 4 -0.220 GT 4 2 2 0 4 -0.580 RCB 4 1 3 0 2 -0.876 DC 4 1 3 0 2 -1.347 MI 3 0 3 0 0 -1.423

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are facing each other in the next game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals remain unbeaten in the IPL 2024 and a potential win will take them to the top of the points table.