Monday, April 22, 2024
     
IPL 2024: PBKS skipper Sam Curran, RCB's Faf du Plessis reprimanded for breach of Code of Conduct

It wasn't an auspicious outing on Sunday for the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they suffered losses in their respective games. The losing captains had an even tougher day as both Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis were fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2024 14:29 IST
Image Source : AP/BCCI/IPL Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis were reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct on Sunday in their respective matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) came down heavily after the Sunday (April 21) games in the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league on the losing captains of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). If the loss wasn't enough in itself both Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis were slapped with fines after their side's respective games against the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Du Plessis was fined INR 12 Lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against KKR at the Eden Gardens. RCB were found one over short during the day game. "As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Faf du Plessis was fined INR 12 Lac," an IPL release said.

On the other hand, Sam Curran was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct relating to showing dissent at the on-field umpire's decision during his side's game against the Titans. "Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction," an IPL release said.

While RCB are effectively knocked out of the tournament as they can reach a maximum of 14 points even if they win all their remaining games in the tournament. RCB suffered a heartbreaking 1-run loss against the Knight Riders as they scored 221 while chasing 223 as they got really close but couldn't the result in their favour.

The Kings, on the other hand, are alive in the tournament, but find themselves in a must-win situation, needing to win all their remaining games. Kings lost four home games on the trot in Mullanpur as Gujarat Titans chased down 143 runs in the final over.

