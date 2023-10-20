Mumbai Indians rope in legendary Lasith Malinga in elite backroom staff after Shane Bond's departure

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mumbai Indians team.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have roped in legendary pacer Lasith Malinga as their bowling ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024. The joint-most successful side in the tournament recently parted ways with New Zealand legend Shane Bond.

MI made the news official when it released a statement. "Mumbai Indians have announced Lasith Malinga as Bowling Coach. The legend of Wankhede will join the Mumbai Indians coaching team led by Mark Boucher, and his former teammate, Kieron Pollard, forging a strong partnership in the dugout," MI said in a statement.

Malinga joins an elite panel of backroom staff as he will accompany head coach Mark Boucher and Kieron Pollard. On re-joining the MI family, Malinga stated he is honoured. "It is truly an honour for me to be appointed Bowling Coach of Mumbai Indians and my journey in the #OneFamily continues, following MI New York and MI Cape Town. I am looking forward to working closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose approach I loved last season, and the young MI talent that has the potential to excel, backed by the passionate MI Paltan," he said.

Malinga is also MI's bowling coach of the MI New York in Major League Cricket and MI Cape Town in SA20. He has been part of the MI team from 2008 onwards. The Sri Lankan Legend has helped the Blue Army win four IPL titles, 2 CLT20, and 1 MLC as a bowling coach.

MI recently issued a statement on their X account and confirmed the departure of the Bond. "Mumbai Indians announce that Shane Bond’s successful tenure that began in 2015 has ended after a nine-year stint with the team, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career that included 4 IPL trophies as bowling coach for Mumbai Indians, and Head Coach of MI Emirates in the inaugural season in ILT20. One of the greatest ever bowlers of his generation, Shane’s approach to bowling was that of an artist, able to master the conditions and deliver for the team, as a player, leader and then as a coach

