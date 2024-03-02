IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants add SA20 franchise Durban's head coach Lance Klusener to support staff

Follow us on Image Source : DURBANSSG X Lance Klusener has joined the star-studded coaching staff of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made a star signing ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL in the form of former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener. Klusener will join the star-studded LSG coaching staff as an assistant coach after leading the franchise's SA20 team Durban's Super Giants to the final this year.

"Klusener joins the team as an assistant coach and will work closely with head coach Justin Langer during the upcoming IPL season. The Protea legend is a familiar face in the Super Giants family having guided Durban’s Super Giants to the SA20 final earlier this year," LSG said in a release. With Gautam Gambhir and Vijay Dahiya having parted ways with the franchise, LSG were looking for an established name in the support staff and Klusener's work with DSG made them not look too far.

LSG's coaching staff for IPL 2024

Head Coach - Justin Langer

Assistant coach - Lance Klusener

Bowling coach - Morne Morkel

Fielding coach - Jonty Rhodes

Spin Consultant - S Sriram

Assistant coach - Pravin Tambe

Director, Talent Search and Academies - MSK Prasad

Klusener was involved with the Afghanistan national team as head coach and also with Zimbabwe and South Africa in various capacities before taking up the role at Durban in the SA20.

Lucknow, who qualified for the playoffs in both their previous seasons will be looking to go all the way this time around having added a few reinforcements in the form of Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, David Willey and Arshin Kulkarni. With the captain KL Rahul set to bat in the middle-order, it will be new-look batting order for the LSG side.

Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals in an away game in Jaipur on Sunday, March 22.