LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 34 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are set to clash in the crucial IPL 2024 fixture at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. Lucknow will enter the game after two heavy back-to-back defeats while Chennai search for their third successive win.

After an impressive start to the season, KL Rahul-led Lucknow suffered an unexpected defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last game at home and were thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders in their latest game. Mayank Yadav is expected to boost their chances in the upcoming game having reportedly declared fit for a return.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings registered a massive victory over Mumbai Indians in their last game to record their fourth win of the season. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is enjoying a good run of form as Chennai seek to produce another all-round impressive performance in the upcoming game.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 34th T20 match

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

Date & Time: Friday, April 19 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (VC)

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: After a slow start to the 2024 season, the new CSK skipper registered two back-to-back fifties to regain his old form. Gaikwad smashed 69 off just 40 balls against Mumbai Indians in the last game and has scored 224 runs in six innings this season. He also recorded a quickfire fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023.

Nicholas Pooran: The star Caribbean big-hitter is enjoying another successful season for LSG. Pooran top-scored with 45 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game and is leading the scoring chart for his team with 223 runs at a strike rate of 161.59 so far.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 34 probable playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.