  5. Jos Buttler makes Sunil Narine's superman effort go waste to help Rajasthan Royals pull off heist in Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals recorded joint-highest successful chase in IPL, equalling their own record as Jos Buttler stood up on the night that mattered despite struggling with the cramps to not only smash his 7th century in the tournament but to take his side to their sixth win against KKR at Eden Gardens.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 23:51 IST
Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals pull off a miraculous
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals pull off a miraculous win by chasing down 224 runs on the final delivery against the Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to script miracles in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they pulled of a heist of the highest order as the top-of-the-table clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lived up to its billing with the Men in Pink sneaking home by just two wickets in a run-fest at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16. The Royals equalled their own record of highest successful chase in the IPL as they tracked down 224 runs on the final ball of the match with Jos Buttler smashing his seventh century in the tournament, breaking Chris Gayle's record.

More to follow...

