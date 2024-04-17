Wednesday, April 17, 2024
     
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals rout Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad after bowling the hosts out for paltry 89

Delhi Capitals skittled Gujarat Titans out for a lowly 89 before cruising to win with 67 balls left to register their third victory in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The Capitals have now risen to the sixth spot on the points table while the Titans have paid a heavy price due to a poor batting show.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: April 17, 2024 22:34 IST
Delhi Capitals have thrashed Gujarat Titans with a heavy
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Delhi Capitals have thrashed Gujarat Titans with a heavy 6-wicket win in Ahmedabad

Delhi Capitals (DC) have dismissed Gujarat Titans (GT) from their presence with a comprehensive six-wicket win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17. After bowling out the Titans for a paltry 89, the DC batters came out all guns blazing. They were ready to sacrifice their wickets but since the visitors had the opportunity to finish the game early, they did and still 67 balls were left in the game and the Capitals had already earned two points, as they jumped to sixth place on the table with a significant increase in the net run rate.

More to follow...

