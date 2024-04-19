DC vs SRH pitch report IPL 2024: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play for match 35?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins at the IPL 2024

DC vs SRH Pitch Report: Delhi Capitals are set to host high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. The venue is set to host its first game of the season and is expected to produce a mouth-watering clash.

Delhi recorded an impressive win against Gujarat Titans in their last game to register two back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Rishabh Pant-led Capitals are struggling with various injury issues as they fail to field the same playing eleven for consecutive games and are currently placed in the sixth position in the points table with three wins in seven matches.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers stunned the cricket world by posting 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game, breaking their own record for the highest IPL totals set this season. Hyderabad have registered three consecutive wins in their last three games and another win will boost them to second place in the points table depending on other teams' results.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch Report

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host its first game of the IPL 2024. The venue offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket and fans can expect a high-scoring game on Saturday. Teams batting first have won just four of 13 T20I games played here so captains are expected to prefer bowling first after winning the toss.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi T20 numbers

Total T20IMatches: 13

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 139

Average second innings score: 133

Highest total scored: 212/3 by South Africa vs India

Highest score chased: 209/8 by India vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 212/3 by South Africa vs India

Lowest total defended: 96/7 by India women vs Pakistan women

DC vs SRH probable playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.