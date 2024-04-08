Monday, April 08, 2024
     
Chennai Super Kings hand KKR their first loss of IPL 2024 in classic Chepauk victory as Jadeja, Deshpande star

Chennai Super Kings have made it three in a row at home in the 2024 edition of the IPL as the five-time champions continue to dominate in slow conditions at Chepauk. This was Kolkata Knight Riders' first loss as 137 was always going to be difficult to defend and CSK got home in 17.4 overs.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2024 23:37 IST
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets as they chased down
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets as they chased down 138 runs in just 17.4 overs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) maintain their hundred per cent record at home, MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk as they beat the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 wickets on a slow surface on Monday, April 8. It all went CSK's way starting from the toss to the result as on a tricky pitch, despite KKR getting a good start in the powerplay, the Men in Yellow restricted the famed batting line-up to just 137 and chased it down without much discomfort with 14 balls to spare. 

At 56/1, Knight Riders actually got off to a good start with the bat despite losing Phil Salt on the first ball of the match. However, the match turned as soon as the spinners came in to bowl after the powerplay. Ravindra Jadeja got both the set batters Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Sunil Narine in the same over to peg back KKR and if that wasn't enough, he soon accounted for Venkatesh Iyer's scalp to leave the visitors reeling.

The rescue act became long and slow for skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ramandeep Singh, who after hitting a six was cleaned up by Maheesh Theekshana. The innings never got going for KKR after that as not just the incoming batters, but the set skipper Iyer also struggled as despite a few boundaries in the end by Andre Russell, the Knight Riders fell short of a fighting total by at least 20-25 runs. 

More to follow...

