IPL 2023 | Rishabh Pant is special player, must take time to heal properly: Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has stated that the star Indian and DC batter Rishabh Pant is a crucial player for any team and should take his time to heal properly. The wicket-keeper batter is undergoing treatment for the severe car crash he suffered in late December and is out of action from the Indian team for a few months. He will miss the IPL 2023 for DC and his return to competitive cricket is uncertain.

Meanwhile, former BCCI President and DC's Director of Cricket Ganguly believes that even though the teams are missing him, Pant should take his time to heal well. "I am sure that the national team is missing him as well. He's young and he has got a lot of time left in his career.

He's a special player and he must take his time to heal properly. We wish him all the best and I'll meet him as well," Ganguly said in a release issued by the IPL franchise.

The Indian Premier League 2023 will get kicked off on March 31 with the opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The players are preparing for the tournament and the DC players are also gearing up for the two-month action in India's cash-rich league. Ganguly is observing players training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and now looks to get into match mode. "It's been great to work with the boys and I am looking forward to the season starting. Net practice is good, but we want to get into match mode. And (coach) Ricky (Ponting) has been fantastic. He brings a lot of intensity during training."

Former cricketers meet Rishabh Pant

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Sreesanth met Pant at his home on Saturday. In a post shared by DC on Twitter, the four can be seen posing for the cameras. "Seeing RP17 smile Indeed a Happy Sunday," DC captioned the post

Pant has kept his fans updated of his rehabiliation as he has shared pictures of his recovery process.He recently shared a video of him walking in swimming pool with the help of crutches. This is the first video posted by the Indian star since his accident on 30th December. He captioned the video, "Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between".

