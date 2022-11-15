Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2023 Retentions: KKR continue spending spree as deadline approaches with big In's and Out's expected

The deadline for the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention window is soon approaching as big teams look to trade in big names before the window shuts. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who have been busy in the market will look to get another missing piece in the puzzle right after Pat Cummins withdrew from the IPL 2023. With the retention window closing at 5:00 PM on Tuesday (November 15), it will be interesting to see who the big In’s and Out’s will be.

KKR busy in the market

While KKR have been busy in the retention window, having acquired the services of Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will still look to bolster their squad before the window closes. In another big update, after Sam Billings, they have now lost Pat Cummins. The Aussie skipper has opted not to participate in the 2023 edition of the IPL due to a tight schedule.

Who could still be traded?

Big names like Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore by SRH), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore by SRH), Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore by LSG), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore by RR), Manish Pandey (Rs 4.6 crore by LSG). Lucknow Super Giants are also believed to be on the release list with Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore).

When is the Deadline for the Retention window?

The IPL Retention window will officially close on Tuesday (November 15) at 5:00 PM IST as teams will have the luxury to retain their star players for the upcoming season. The last-minute deals could see the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith get traded. While it can also be confirmed that Glenn Maxwell who recently suffered a foot injury will remain with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

