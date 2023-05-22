IPL 2023 Playoffs: Schedule, Date, Time, Venue and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK and MI have made into playoffs

After 70 closly fought matches, the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got its four teams who qualified for the playoffs. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings ended in the top two positions in the points table while Lucknow Super Giants became the third team to make it to top four. Mumbai Indians were lucky in the end as Royal Challengers Bangalore's loss helped them seal the fourth spot in the points table.

The first qualifier and Eliminator are set to be played on May 23 and 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the second qualifier and the final. The last two matches of IPL 2023 will be played on May 26 and May 28 (final)

Here's all you need to know about IPL 2023 Playoffs:

Which teams have qualified for the IPL 2023 Playoffs?

Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians have qualified for playoffs this season.

How many matches will be played in the playoffs?

A total of four matches will be played in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final.

What is the schedule for IPL 2023 Playoffs?

GT and CSK will face each in the first qualifier on May 23 in Chennai. LSG and MI will lock horns against each other on May 24 at the same venue.

How does the playoffs system works?

The winner of the Qualifier 1 goes directly to the final. The loser of Eliminator is knocked out of the competition. The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator will then face-off in the Qualifier 2. The winner of the Qualifier 2 makes it to the final.

When will the final of IPL 2023 take place?

IPL 2023 Final is set to take place on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which venues will host the IPL 2023 Playoffs?

Chennai and Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2023 playoffs (2 matches each).

