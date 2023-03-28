IPL 2023 Opening ceremony: Bollywood superstars to set the stage on fire, When and Where to Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rashmika and Katrina are likely to perform

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 31. After a long gap of 3 seasons, the tournament is finally reverting back to its home and away format and the extravaganza will see 74 matches take place in close to two months. The first match is set to be played between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the action to get underway, a glittering opening ceremony is set to entertain more than 1 lakh people at the stadium.

Some of the top Bollywood superstars are set to make their presence felt according to a report in Times of India. The likes of Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia are likely to perform at the ceremony while the names of Tiger Shroff, Arijit Singh and Katrina Kaif are also floating around. However, there hasn't been any official announcement yet.

More Details on the Opening Ceremony of IPL 2023:

When: March 31, 2023; Before GT vs CSK Match

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Who will perform: While nothing is confirmed officially yet, it has been reported that Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif and Arijit Singh are among those who will be performing at the event.

Where to Watch: Star Sports will telecast the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 on TV. Viewers can watch the live streaming on Jio Cinema.

Squads of GT and CSK ahead of first match

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

