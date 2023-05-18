IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to wear Mohun Bagan's jersey in their last group-stage game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow Super Giants and Mohun Bagan

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will pay tribute to the city of Kolkata by wearing Mohun Bagan's home jersey in their last Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match. LSG will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 20 in a crucial game for their playoff qualification this season. They will take this opportunity to pay tribute to the current Indian Super League (ISL) champions and India's most successful football club by donning green and maroon jersey.

Notably, Indian businessman Sanjiv Goenka is a co-owner at both Lucknow Super Giants and Mohun Bagan. Kolkata will now witness cricket and football fans cheering together for LSG in the latter's last group-stage game in IPL 2023.

Krunal Pandya-led side shared pictures of Kolkata's historic places like Eden Gardens, Howrah Bridge, Mohun Bagan's iconic Salt Lake Stadium, and College Street, Asia's largest book street on their Twitter page to show their love for the city. Mohun Bagan acknowledged the gesture from Lucknow Super Giants and thanked Goenka for displaying a passion for two of the most followed sports in India.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed in the third position in the points table after a thrilling five-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their last game on May 17. LSG need a win to ensure a top-four finish but Kolkata Knight Riders also remain in contention for the playoff qualification. KKR beat Chennai Super Kings in their last game and currently sit in the seventh position in the league table with 12 points. However, KKR need to beat LSG by a big margin and also hope for favorable results from other fixtures as the race for playoff qualification heats up.

Meanwhile, The Mariners bagged their third ISL title in March as they beat Bengaluru FC in the final in a penalty thriller at Goa's Fatorda Stadium. They finished the group-stage round in third place with 34 points from 20 matches to continue their dominance in Indian football.

