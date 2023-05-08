IPL 2023: How can RCB qualify for playoffs this season?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Royal Challengers Bangalore

The playoff qualification race is getting tighter with every match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The teams sitting in the bottom four places are claming victories over the top teams and that has set the IPL on fire this time around. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have found themselves in the mid-table muddle with several teams stuck at 10 points. They are currently at the fifth position with five wins and as many losses in 10 matches. Faf du Plessis and his men lost toe Delhi Capitals in their previous outing and that has made things tough for them.

RCB still have three matches to play away from home before returning to play their last league game on May 21. To some extent, the team will ruing not to grabbing crunch moments in several matches and thus find themselves in this situation. Now, will they qualify for the playoffs this season? Will NRR come into play?

Here we look at RCB's playoff qualification chances in IPL 2023?

How many matches RCB has played so far? What is their position in the points table?

RCB have played 10 matches so far in IPL 2023 winning and losing 5 each. They are currently at the fifth place in the points table.

Against which teams RCB's matches are left?

RCB have some crucial games coming up against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Apart from the game against the Titans, all the other three matches they will have to play away from home.

What RCB needs to do qualify for the playoffs?

Playoffs qualification scenario is simple for RCB. Win three out of four matches left and make it to the top four in the points table. They have played decently this time around winning two matches away from home out of five. Two wins out of next four might turn out to be enoguh but then they will have to depend on other results.

Can RCB make it to top 2?

Well, that looks tough as of now. RCB will be keen on securing a playoffs berth first with three wins and if there is a chance, then they might think about it. Interestingly, if they win all their remaining four matches, then there is every possibility of making it to the top two. However, even then, NRR might come into play with CSK and GT looking primed to seal those positions who are likely to reach 19 and more than 20 points respectively at the end of the league stages.

