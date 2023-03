Follow us on Image Source : BCCI David Warner, Rishabh Pant

Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals team management feel that in the absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner would be the right choice to lead the franchise in IPL 2023, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. Rishabh Pant is still recovering from a life-threatening car crash in December and is expected to be out of action for the majority or all of 2023 and beyond.

