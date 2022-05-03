IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Player battles to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Players of GT and PBKS (File Photo)

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are set to lock horns with each other at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Titans who are positioned at the top of the points table and are known for snaring the wins in death overs will be looking to fix their spot in the Play-offs. On the other hand, Punjab Kings who have managed to win just four out of nine matches will be looking to bounce back and go ahead in the race by adding two more points.

GT had their last game against RCB where they registered a win by 6 wickets. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia scored 39 runs and 43 runs for the Titans in that game.

PBKS played their last match against LSG where they lost the game by 20 runs. Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow scored 25 runs and 32 runs for the Kings in that game.

Here is a look at the player battles to watch out for in the game between GT and PBKS.

Mayank Agarwal vs Mohammed Shami

PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal has been having problems scoring runs this season. The off-coloured batsman's average from eight matches is 20.13 which is about half of what it was in the last edition from twelve matches. Mayank has also been criticized for his form. With too many single-digit scores this IPL, Mayank will want to strive hard and get his form back.

However, Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans is likely to take advantage of Mayank's struggles with the bat. Shami who has proved to be an asset for his side has taken 14 wickets from nine matches and has an economy rate of 7.77.

The thrilling battle between pace and power-hitting will be something to look out for when GT's Hardik Pandya and PBKS' Kagiso Rabada face each other.

The PBKS fast bowler has been the find of the season for the team, he has taken 13 wickets from eight matches so far, at an economy rate of 8.27. Pandya, who has been able to set the momentum for his team by his game has scored 308 runs from eight games at an average of 51.33.

Liam Livingstone vs Rashid Khan

PBKS 'Liam Livingstone has scored a boundary every 3.7 balls against spinners in this year's tournament. Liam's form has however been questioned in the team's last two matches.

When it comes to his batting against GT's Rashid khan, Liam has an average of 15. Rashid who led the team to victory by his bat in their last match proved to be expensive with the ball.

In the last match when these teams faced each other, Gujarat beat Punjab by six wickets.