Didn't want Jadeja to feel as if the captaincy was done by someone else: MS Dhoni

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Dhoni said that it was only during the first two matches that he guided Jadeja, and after that, he left it to him.

A lot has been said since Jadeja handed back the CSK captaincy to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, no statements were made by the two men themselves.

Post the win against SRH, MS Dhoni threw some light on the events that transpired. He started by saying that Jadeja knew last year itself that he would get a chance to lead the side in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Between me and Jadeja, he knew last season itself that he will be given a chance to captain this year.

Dhoni further added that he wanted to give Jadeja enough time to prepare.

He knew and got enough time to prepare, what is important is you want him to lead the side and I wanted that transition to happen.

Talking about the transition, Dhoni said that it was only during the first two matches that he guided Jadeja, and after that, he left it to him.

In the first two matches there was information going in towards him, and after that I left it to him.

At last, he added that the other individual shouln't feel that they are just coming over for the toss and someone else is doing the job.

At the end, you don't want him to feel as if the captaincy was done by someone else and he was just going for toss. Spoon-feeding doesn't really help on the field you have to take important decisions, and then take responsibility for the same.

As far as the match is concerned, powered by Gaikwad and Conway's massive opening partnership, and Mukesh's 4-wicket haul, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs.