IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL MI players celebrating the wicket of GT batsman (file photo)

IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch MI vs DC the 69th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the MI vs DC the 69th Match of IPL 2022?

Saturday, 21st May

At what time does MI vs DC the 69th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the MI vs DC the 69th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis

Delhi Capitals

David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal