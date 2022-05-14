IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Here's why Rinku Singh wasn't willing to go back after his dismissal vs SRH

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rinku Singh | File Photo

KKR lost their 5th wicket in the form of Rinku Singh. After the dismissal, there was a long discussion between Rinku, Billings, and the on-field umpires. Anil Chaudhary had to literally signal Rinku to go back to the Pavillion.

The incident happened during the 11th over when Natrajan came back into the attack and bowled a searing yorker to Rinku Singh. Natrajan appealed and the umpire took ages to signal that Rinku was out.

After the on-field verdict was given, Rinku Singh wanted to go upstairs but the umpire denied it.

What happened?

It was Sam Billings who called for the review and not Rinku Singh himself. The rule clearly states that if the batsman wants to review an on-field decision, he has to be the one to signal it to the umpire.

In this case, it was Billings who did it, and that is why the umpires denied the DRS call. Anyways, the review would have been wasted had Rinku taken it. The replays showed that the ball was crashing onto the middle stump.

Earlier, KKR won the toss and opted to bat. Umran Malik was at it again as he sent back Rahane, Rana, and Shreyas Iyer quickly.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy