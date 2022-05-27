IPL 2022: Is luck tilting towards Rajasthan Royals against RCB? Know these special stats

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are battling it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium for a chance at glory vs Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

But guess what? Rajasthan Royals did not take the field alone vs RCB. They have the presence of lady lucky with them. Here are some stats that will surely make RR fans pretty happy.

The concept of playoffs in the IPL started way back in 2011. It's been more than a decade, and the team that has finished at the second place on the points table, have gone on to win the title seven times.

That's not all, the team that has finished second all these years, have made it to the final each time.

There have been just 3 instances in 2009, 2010, and 2016, that a team finishing 3rd or 4th in the league went on to win the title.

2009 - DC 2010 - CSK 2016 - SRH

As far as the match is concerned, RR won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, RCB lost Virat Kohli early in his innings to Prasidh Krishna.

RCB finished with 46 runs on board after the Powerplay.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal