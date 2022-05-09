IPL 2022: DC player Rovman Powell spent 3 days in just a towel; Batter reveals details

Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC have heavily depended on Powell to up the ante in crunch situations, both while setting a target, and while chasing.

But the way he started his journey with Delhi Capitals is quite a story. On Delhi Capitals Podcast, Powell revealed that when he landed in Mumbai, the airlines informed him that they did not have any of his bags. Owing to that, he had to spend the first 2-3 days in just a towel in his hotel room.

"When I landed in Mumbai, I was told that the airline doesn't have any of my bags. The only thing I had with me was my hand baggage when I left the airport. I didn't have any extra clothes with me so I spent 2-3 days in a towel in my hotel room,"

Powell also talked about Rishabh Pant and how he welcomed him into the team.

"Rishabh Pant is someone we look up to in the Caribbean because he's a good player. Whenever we play against him, we have meetings about how to curtail his cricketing prowess and how to keep him quiet. After I was acquired by Delhi Capitals, Pant told me that he is excited to have me as a part of the team and will give me a role that I would like. And he has stuck to his word."

He further talked about how it was important for him to feel at home once he joined the franchise.

"Coming all the way from the Caribbean, it was very important for me to come here and feel at home. And the Delhi Capitals have accepted me as a part of their family and I feel at home here. Being comfortable in an environment can help you put up your best performances. And I realized that everyone in the team is behind you whether you have a good day or not and that is very important."