IPL 2022: Amidst rain threat in Kolkata, Twitter bashes BCCI for shifting Playoffs

In the ongoing season of the IPL, playoffs are scheduled to be played in iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The 1st Qualifier and the Eliminator that are set to be played on 24th May and 25th May, respectively.

Ahead of the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, rain gods haven't been kind to the game as it is raining heavily in the city.

This has raised concerns on commmencement of the awaited match. Fans aren't happy and are bashing BCCI for shifting the venue from Maharashtra to West Bengal.

According to the new BCCI guidelines, If rain interrupts the play and the entire match cannot be played in the given time then the number of overs will be cut short to five for each side. If a five-over match cannot be scheduled then in such case a Super Over will act as a deciding factor for result of the match. If it rains so heavily that even six balls per side cannot be bowled, then the team that finished at a higher spot in the league table will be declared winners.