IPL 2021| We will have to start from scratch again: Delhi Capitals' Ajay Ratra

Ajay Ratra, the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, believes the squad has sufficient time to get back into rhythm ahead of the second half of IPL 2021.

He also said that the team was progressing with great momentum in the first half of the tournament.

"See altogether it is very different because generally, it takes place in a single flow. The momentum we were having, we were progressing with great momentum. Now IPL 2021 is taking place after a break, so we will have to start from scratch again. That's why our franchise has kept this camp as well," said Ratra in a video released by the franchise on Saturday.

"So, we have sufficient time to get our rhythm back. Most of our players are busy playing international cricket so we will have to start from scratch. Fortunately, most of our players are playing international cricket," added Ratra.

Delhi Capitals had a great run in the first half of the IPL 2021, sitting at top of the points table with six wins from eight matches.

Asked whether the long gap in IPL 2021 will break the team's momentum, Ratra said that the team had time and camp to realise the same.

"Speaking about the break, even during a lunch break in days cricket, it can be difficult sometimes to get your rhythm back after it. Certainly, the break will make a difference. But hopefully, we have the camp and the time as well. We are spending a lot of time with the domestic players that are available. We have a lot of time with us, and with the help of the net bowlers and the facilities available, our team will get back in rhythm."

The 39-year-old former India batsman and wicketkeeper spoke about what was the focus in the first training session after the quarantine was over. "We have started playing after a long break. For 12 days, we were in quarantine, 7 days in Dubai and 5 in Delhi. After that when we make a fresh start, we attempt to improve gradually. We paid more attention to the basics today. We were looking for direct hits, and basic catching, flat catching and high catching so that the players get a little feel of their judgement. After that, we can slowly increase the intensity."

Ratra revealed that head coach Ricky Ponting has been in direct contact with the entire coaching staff regarding the practice sessions in UAE. "We conduct a lot of Zoom meetings with the management in which the entire coaching staff is present. What time to start training, the duration of the training, our physios and trainers, Rajini, Patrick and Dhananjay are also there in those meetings. We discuss when to start training there."

"Also, when this camp started, the training program was shared by Pravin bhai with Ricky Ponting and the other coaches. I too shared my fielding plans from the camp with everyone. We are in regular touch and there is a lot of reporting. Because it is very important for the coaching staff and players to be on the same page," concluded Ratra.

Delhi Capitals will start their second leg of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 22.