IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli unveils special 'Blue Jerseys' ahead of KKR clash

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday unveiled the special "Blue Jerseys" Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

The Bangalore outfit is slated to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in Abu Dhabi and the RCB players will be wearing spotted in blue apparel, resembling the colour of the PPE kits of frontline warriors.

The signed jerseys will be auctioned and the proceeds will be used for free vaccination among lesser privileged communities in India.

Kohli, who will step down from T20 captaincy after the World Cup, would love to get his hands on the elusive trophy. RCB are currently third on the points table with five wins from seven matches.

As RCB kick-start their campaign against Eoin Morgan-led KKR, Kohli heaped praise on the Sri Lankan duo of Wanidu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, saying that their skill sets will be of huge help for the franchise.

"Wanidu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera have played so much cricket in Sri Lanka and know how to play in pitches like these. These skill sets will be of huge help to us.

"We haven't spoken at all on what we have missed out on because players have pulled out. We feel stronger, the new additions have given us a new dimension," Kohli said.

RCB, however, will be missing the services of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who were a part of the team in the first leg.

"We have made changes, we've got a few replacements. Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa who were with us in the first leg, made a decision not to play in the second leg for reasons which are absolutely understandable," he further said.