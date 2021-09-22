Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 Lakh for slow over-rate against PBKS

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the game against Punjab Kings in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

In a press release on its official website, the IPL wrote, "Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh."

Samson's RR registered a dramatic victory over the Punjab Kings in Dubai on Tuesday, beating KL Rahul's side by 2 runs after defending four in the final over.

RR pacer Kartik Tyagi conceded only one run in the 20th over, taking two wickets to restrict the PBKS on 183/4 in the 186-run chase.

Earlier, Rahul had won the toss and invited the Royals to bat as young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 off 36 balls) and Mahipal Lomror (43 off 17 balls) made key contributions to steer Rajasthan to 185 in 20 overs.

The Kings made a strong start and never looked shaky throughout their chase, with captain Rahul (49), Mayank Agarwal (67) and Pooran (32) all playing an important role. However, the side faltered dramatically in the final over to concede a close defeat.

With the win, Rajasthan Royals (5th) are level on points with Mumbai Indians (4th) with four wins and as many losses, but trail the MI side on NRR.