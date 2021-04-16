IPL 2021: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings statistical preview

Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
New Delhi Published on: April 16, 2021 13:36 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

In 24 encounters between the two sides, Chennai Super Kings have a hefty 15-9 lead over the Punjab franchise in terms of wins.

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will meet Chennai Super Kings in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League on Friday. The PBKS made a winning start to their IPL campaign, beating Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs in a thrilling game.

CSK, however, endured a poor outing in their opener against Delhi Capitals, facing a seven-wicket defeat.

As fans prepare for another clash between the two wicketkeeper-captains (Rahul and MS Dhoni), let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: In 24 encounters between the two sides, Chennai Super Kings have a hefty 15-9 lead over the Punjab franchise in terms of wins. The CSK may have endured a poor season in 2020, but the side defeated Punjab in both the games last year quite comfortably.

In their first clash, the Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) failed to take a single wicket in CSK's innings as the men in yellow chased the 181-run target with 14 balls to spare. In the return leg, CSK ended Punjab's hopes for a playoff qualification, beating the side by 9 wickets.

Most runs in PBKS vs CSK (among current squad)

  1. Suresh Raina (CSK) - 711
  2. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 525
  3. Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 481
  4. KL Rahul (PBKS) - 262
  5. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 155

Most wickets in PBKS vs CSK (among current squad)

  1. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 14
  2. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 10
  3. Lungi Ngidi (CSK) - 7
  4. Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 7
  5. Suresh Raina (CSK) - 5

