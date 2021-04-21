IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: KL Rahul becomes fastest Indian to 5000 T20 runs

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KL Rahul

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul failed to make an impact with the bat in his fourth game of the season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, but he did manage to achieve a personal milestone.

Scoring just four runs before falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the fourth over of the innings, Rahul managed to amass 5000 runs in T20 cricket. He now has 5003 runs in 156 games at 42 with four centuries and 41 fifties. He became the 12th Indian to reach the milestone, joining the elusive club starring Virat Kohli as the highest run-getter for India.

Rahul, however, became the fastest Indian to the milestone and second fastest in the world after Chris Gayle, who had reached the feat in 132 innings. Reaching the 5000-runs milestone in his 143rd innings in T20 cricket, Rahul surpassed Shaun Marsh (144).

2808 runs have been scored by Rahul in IPL at 44.57 with two centuries and 23 fifties for three franchises - Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 1557 runs have been scored for the Indian cricket team in 49 matches at 39.92 with two centuries and 12 fifties. The remaining 638 runs have been scored for Karnataka in domestic tournaments.

Talking about the game, Punjab opted to bat first in Chennai. Both sides made a few changes for the game.