Image Source : TWITTER/RAVISHASTRIOFC; GETTY IMAGES IPL 2021 | 'Guru vs Chela': Ravi Shastri's hilarious message for fans ahead of Dhoni-Pant battle

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri joined the bandwagon for the build-up to the game between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, which will see legendary former Indian captain MS Dhoni meeting his 'apprentice' Rishabh Pant, who makes a debut in captaincy.

Pant will be leading the team for the entirety of the tournament due to a shoulder injury to Shreyas Iyer, which ruled him out of the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Shastri wrote, "Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK - @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals." (Master vs Apprentince. It is going to be fun. Do keep listening to the Stump Mic).

Leading an IPL team for the first time, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant termed it as an 'extra special' feeling to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni.

"I have learned a lot from him (Dhoni), and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That's what I am looking forward to," Pant had earlier said.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting sounded confident ahead of the opener against CSK on Saturday, saying, "We expect to play better as a group and achieve some better results. We need to approach it with the right attitude and play well. Hopefully, win that game and move onto the second game. But we know that we'll have to play well to win."

After finishing last season as runners-up, Delhi Capitals would be hoping for a maiden IPL title and former Australia skipper said he had full faith in his squad to go the distance.