IPL 2021 | David Warner 'world-class' player, will be discussing his return to Playing XI: Kane Williamson

Following a 55-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals, newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said that the franchise will be having many conversations regarding David Warner's return to the Playing XI.

Warner, on Saturday, was replaced by Williamson as the Hyderabad outfit announced a change in captaincy midway through the season. A day after getting sacked, Warner was not even included in the Playing XI for the clash against Rajasthan. Having won just one game so far, SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points.

"It was a tough day and a very competitive total from Rajasthan. Jos was outstanding and had his day out. With the bat, you need a few things to go your way. For us, we have had a number of challenges over the last three weeks, but we keep fronting up and make adjustments.

"Jos and Sanju are key threats in their side, so we wanted to bowl Rashid to bowl as many deliveries to them as possible. It is character-building for us," Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

"Fine margins and this game can change quickly. Exceptional batting from Rajasthan, but we need to build on a few things. A number of leaders in the group and it is important we stay right. He is a world-class player and I am sure a number of conversations will be had regarding having Warner back in the playing XI," he added.

Earlier, Jos Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls as RR posted a challenging 220/3 on the scoreboard. In response, SRH ended their innings at 165/8 in the stipulated 20 overs against a disciplined RR bowling unit.

For Rajasthan, Mustafizur Rahman (3/20) and Chris Morris (3/29) plucked three wickets each, while Kartik Tyagi (1/32) and Rahul Tewatia (1/45) took one each.