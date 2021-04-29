IPL 2021 Exclusive | Murali Kartik defends David Warner after slow knock against CSK

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner took 55 balls for his 57-run knock against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

David Warner was far from his aggressive best against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain took 55 balls for his 57-run knock; if not for Kane Williamson's 10-ball 26 and Kedar Jadhav's big hits in the final over, SRH would've likely been 15-20 runs short of their eventual score of 171/3 in 20 overs.

Warner looked visibly frustrated with himself as he failed to find momentum throughout the innings.

However, former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik believes that Warner cannot be pinpointed for SRH's loss in the game. In India TV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', Kartik said that there are many factors behind SRH's continued defeats in the tournament.

"He has taken time to find momentum earlier too, he struggled in a similar way in 2-3 matches earlier this season. But the difference was, he finished on a strong note in those games. This time, it didn't happen," Kartik said.

"103 is a very low strike-rate for him. But every cricketer has these days. The problem isn't with Warner or Bairstow, but the pressure on them due to lack of firepower in middle-order. Yes, Williamson and Jadhav played well today. SRH need to show some faith in Jadhav too. He's a proven international player with a good record," Kartik further said.

The former Indian spinner also believes that SRH can't solely rely on Rashid Khan to bail them out of difficult situations. Rashid took three wickets against CSK but failed to find support from other bowlers as SRH conceded a seven-wicket loss.

"They have always been in playoffs since 2016. But this time, nothing is going in their way. Warner can't be blamed for lack of intent. Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn't there in the bowling attack and you can't always rely on Rashid Khan. One player cannot win you the match," Kartik said.